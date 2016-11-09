Leaf pick-up in Terre Haute to continue in the New Year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – City officials report the leaf pickup schedule will continue in the New Year in Terre Haute.

This schedule is tentative and depends on weather and other factors. As officials complete work, they will continue to move through the city and release the next phase.

So, this schedule will continue to be updated as work is completed.

Leaf pick up began on Nov 14 in 2016 and has continued in the first week of 2017.

Crews will be working from Maple to Haythorne and then 13th to Fruitridge.

Areas of coverage are approximate and may change, without notice, due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Please get your leaves out early so you won’t be missed.

LIMB PICKUP

The City is responsible for and will pick up limbs and debris caused by storm damage to trees in a City tree row. They will not pick up limbs, trees, debris or trimmings from a homeowner’s yard. Disposal of material cut from a homeowner’s yard is the responsibility of the homeowner.

