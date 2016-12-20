Clay City ‘Can Man’ dies after getting hit by a car

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) – An accident Monday night claimed the life of a local man.

52-year-old Philip Michael of Clay City was hit by a car while pushing a shopping cart at the intersection of White and 9th Streets.

27-year-old Jayda Reed of Coal City was driving the car that hit Michael.

He later died at Saint Vincent Clay Hospital.

Michael was known in the community as ‘The Can Man’ because he was frequently seen collecting cans.

The community will hold a candle light vigil for Michael on Wednesday.

That starts at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street in Clay City.