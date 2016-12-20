Indiana State men’s basketball preps for EIU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — It’s been nearly two weeks since the Indiana State men’s or women’s basketball team has won a game. Both Sycamore teams will get their next chance Wednesday at the Hulman Center.

For the men, they know they can win on the home floor. Indiana State’s last win came at home against No. 15 Butler. But since that thrilling win, ISU has lost to Western Kentucky and Valparaiso.

Indiana State will face Eastern Illinois in the second game of a double header on Wednesday. Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.