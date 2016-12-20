License plate renewal notices will continue to come via mail…for now

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) – There might not be a budget deal in the state of Illinois but new license plate renewals will still show up in your mailbox for now.

Renewal notices have been a point of contention for months.

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office quit sending them out in the mail for a while because of lack of funding.

That meant many drivers forgot to renew and were forced to pay fines.

The mailing has started again, but now a spokesman says it can’t continue with additional funding.

Illinois has gone a year and a half without a permanent budget.