Person with gun reported on IU’s Bloomington campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – A person with a gun has been reported on IU’s Bloomington campus Tuesday evening.

The university posted a message on social media urging those on campus to seek safety.

A little over 30 minutes later, the university tweeted that an investigation is ongoing, however a threat is no longer imminent.

