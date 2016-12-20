Person with gun reported on IU’s Bloomington campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – A person with a gun has been reported on IU’s Bloomington campus Tuesday evening.

The university posted a message on social media urging those on campus to seek safety.

IU Bloomington Alert! A subject with a gun has been reported on campus. Take safe shelter. Lock door. Call 911 with info. Follow official in — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) December 21, 2016

A little over 30 minutes later, the university tweeted that an investigation is ongoing, however a threat is no longer imminent.

IU Bloomington Update: Investigation is on-going. Threat is no longer imminent. Resume normal routine but remain vigilant. See emergency.iu. — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) December 21, 2016

