Police: Parents wake up to find burglar with pants down holding their 2-year-old child

TEMPE, Ariz. (NEWS10) – Parents in an Arizona apartment complex didn’t expect to find a man holding their 2-year-old daughter after being awakened by her cries.

The incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say the father was awakened after his 2-year-old daughter crying in the living room. The father discovered that Oren Aharon Cohen had his daughter on his lap with his pants slightly pulled down and his butt exposed.

Cohen is accused of throwing the child onto the couch after discovering the father came into the living room.

As Cohen tried to leave the apartment, police say a struggle ensued after the father tried to detain Oren.

The child’s mother called 911 after being awakened by the struggle.

Police say Cohen was able to escape the apartment, head down the stairs and into the parking lot where the father was able to detain him.

Cohen is accused of refusing commands of responding officers and had to be tased before being taken into custody.

Cohen was charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, and second-degree burglary.

He is not a legal citizen of the United States but is legally in the United States from Israel with a valid passport.

During the investigation, police say they found Oren’s shoes inside the 2-year-old victim’s bedroom, his coat wedged between her mattress and his passport on the floor near the foot of the victim’s bed.

Police say Oren also used the restroom across from the victim’s bedroom and drank orange juice from the refrigerator.

Oren told police that he was visiting and drinking with a friend who lives in the same apartment complex. He says he was extremely intoxicated and didn’t remember the alleged incident.

During an interview, the girl told police that the “bad man” gave her an “ouchie” and pointed to her butt. Due to her age, the girl was not able to provide any other information to police.

Police say during their investigation told then with 100 percent certainty that he did not perform or engage in any sexual acts with the victim.

Cohen was booked and transported to jail.