Shahadey hears federal charges ahead of February trial

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) – Frank Shahadey made his initial appearance in federal court for is indictment in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

News 10 spoke with Tim Horty with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Indiana.

He told us Shahadey appeared before a magistrate judge.

He heard charges of nine counts of wire fraud and one count of theft or bribery from a program receiving federal funds.

Those stem from a kickback scheme investigators say Shahadey and Franklin Fennell were a part of.

Shahadey did not enter an official plea at the hearing.

Both Shahadey and Fennell are set for trial on February 21st at the federal courthouse in Terre Haute.

