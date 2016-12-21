Bill to allow gaming facility to be built in Terre Haute

Staff Report Published: Updated:
Snapshot of Rising Sun Casino Resort website
Snapshot of Rising Sun Casino Resort website

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A bill written by Senator Jon Ford will allow for a gaming facility to be built in Terre Haute.

Click to expand
Click to expand

This bill would allow Rising Star Casino Resort to move half of its gaming, hotel along

Click to expand
Click to expand

with dining facilities to the city.

Sen. Ford stated this facility would create an estimated 1,250 jobs and cost between $100 million and $150 million to build.

“We want a true investment,” Sen. Ford told News 10.

Rising Star Casino Resort is located in Rising Sun, Ind. That is located in southeast Indiana not far from Cincinnati, Ohio.

News 10’s Jon Swaner will have more on this story, tonight on News 10.

Related Posts