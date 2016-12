TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Creating memories for those less fortunate.

During a recent ‘Cram the Ram’ fundraising drive local firefighters collected a mass amount of toys for local kids.

On Wednesday, those toys were delivered.

News 10 was there as bags after bags were hauled into the 14th and Chestnut Community center. 91 bags to be exact.

More toys were then delivered to St. Ann’s Clinic.

Officials with the 14th and Chestnut Community Center say the blessings keep coming.