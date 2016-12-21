First flu related death of 2016 reported in Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI) – The first flu related death of the season has been reported in Indiana.

Due to privacy laws, no information about the victim will be released.

“It’s heartbreaking every year to learn that a Hoosier has died from the flu,” said Indiana State Health Commissioner Jerome Adams, M.D., M.P.H. “Unfortunately, the flu can have serious and even deadly consequences, which is why it’s so important for people to get vaccinated.”

State health officials say everyone age 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine each year. People can help prevent the spread of flu by washing their hands frequently and thoroughly, avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with their hands and staying home when sick.

Influenza is a viral infection of the respiratory tract. It is spread by respiratory droplets released when infected people cough or sneeze nearby or when people touch surfaces or objects contaminated with those infectious respiratory droplets.

People can also become infected by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with influenza viruses and then touching their eyes, mouth or nose.

Flu symptoms include:

fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or greater

headache

fatigue

cough

muscle aches

sore throat

“It’s especially important for anyone with a baby in the house to be vaccinated,” Dr. Adams said. “Babies under 6 months of age can’t be vaccinated, and that means they are especially susceptible to catching influenza from other unvaccinated family members.”

Health officials say Hoosiers should practice the “Three Cs” to help prevent the spread of flu and other infectious diseases:

Clean: Properly wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water.

Properly wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water. Cover: Cover your cough and sneeze into your arm or a disposable tissue.

Cover your cough and sneeze into your arm or a disposable tissue. Contain: Stay home from school or work when you are sick to keep your germs from spreading.

Hoosiers who do not have health care coverage or access to a doctor are encouraged to check availability for the new Healthy Indiana Plan—HIP 2.0—by visiting www.HIP.IN.gov or calling 1-877-GET-HIP-9.