INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer was involved in a crash on the east side of the city Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 38th Street between Franklin and Post roads just after 6:15 a.m.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department dispatch said the officer was not hurt, but a child in the other vehicle had minor injuries.

WISH-TV’s Chopper 8 spotted someone being taken into custody.

38th Street was shut down in the area as the scene was investigated.