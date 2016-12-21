Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial agency leader

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s incoming Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a man with a controversial history in state government to lead the Indiana Department of Corrections.

The Indianapolis Star reports Rob Carter is leaving his job as safety and security director for Ivy Tech Community College to become commissioner of the state’s prison system. It’s the largest state department with more than 5,900 employees.

Carter’s last stint leading an Indiana agency ended three years ago after raunchy emails were revealed and Ivy Tech’s one-time board chairman resigned. Carter was cleared of any wrongdoing by an inspector general’s investigation, but ethics advocates say his behavior raises serious questions about his judgment and his willingness to bend the rules.

The newspaper’s attempts to reach Carter were unsuccessful. Salary information for his new position wasn’t immediately available.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.