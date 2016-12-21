Indiana AG releases new report on human trafficking

Staff Report Published:
FILE - In this April 12, 2014, file photo, vehicles drive on the southbound side of the Pulaski Skyway while the northbound side is closed off to traffic on the first day of the bridge's two-year closure in Newark, N.J. Documents obtained by The Associated Press offer a peek into the legal strategies being explored by officials for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey who are under investigation for a controversial decision to divert $1.8 billion from a rail project to state highway repairs. The Manhattan district attorney and the Securities and Exchange Commission have both been examining whether the Port Authority misled bondholders when it used the money on state roads it didnt own, including the Pulaski Skyway, an elevated road connecting two New Jersey cities, Newark and Jersey City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
FILE - In this April 12, 2014, file photo, vehicles drive on the southbound side of the Pulaski Skyway while the northbound side is closed off to traffic on the first day of the bridge's two-year closure in Newark, N.J. Documents obtained by The Associated Press offer a peek into the legal strategies being explored by officials for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey who are under investigation for a controversial decision to divert $1.8 billion from a rail project to state highway repairs. The Manhattan district attorney and the Securities and Exchange Commission have both been examining whether the Port Authority misled bondholders when it used the money on state roads it didnt own, including the Pulaski Skyway, an elevated road connecting two New Jersey cities, Newark and Jersey City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) – There’s now a better way to keep track of human trafficking in Indiana.

On Wednesday, Indiana Attorney Genera Greg Zoeller released a report on the issue.

It provides a baseline to track the issue in a measurable manner.

The report also serves as a roadmap to address the needs of victims.

Zoeller says there are 178 known youth cases of trafficking this year alone.

Of those cases, 30 percent of the kids were 15 or younger.

The report outlines several goals in the fight against human trafficking.

Click here for the report.

Related Posts