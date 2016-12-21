Indiana AG releases new report on human trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) – There’s now a better way to keep track of human trafficking in Indiana.

On Wednesday, Indiana Attorney Genera Greg Zoeller released a report on the issue.

It provides a baseline to track the issue in a measurable manner.

The report also serves as a roadmap to address the needs of victims.

Zoeller says there are 178 known youth cases of trafficking this year alone.

Of those cases, 30 percent of the kids were 15 or younger.

The report outlines several goals in the fight against human trafficking.

Click here for the report.