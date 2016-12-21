Indiana State University reports Track & Field, Cross Country Coach has passed away after stroke

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State University Track and Cross Country reports Coach John McNichols has passed away.

Coach McNichols was hospitalized on Dec. 18 after having a stroke.

Officials report McNichols passed away Wednesday morning.

This morning the Sycamore Family lost its leader, a legend and a friend with the passing of Coach John McNichols. More info coming soon .. pic.twitter.com/wJu41mMXUe — Sycamore Track/XC (@IndStTrackField) December 21, 2016

ISU released comments from staff and former players on Wednesday.

“Our hearts are broken today, It’s hard to put into words how much Coach McNichols meant to this University and this community, not to mention on a personal level as a friend of all of us here and as a devoted mentor to our student-athletes. Coach McNichols was a truly great man, and we are all going to miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with Linda and the McNichols family.” Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales

“I’m incredibly saddened both personally and professionally. Coach McNichols meant so much to me and so many others at Indiana State, the Terre Haute community and to the sports of cross country and track and field. He was highly respected around the nation, and this news hits us all very hard. We have lost a great man who has been a friend and a mentor to many. We will do our best to pick things up where he left them. We are here for his immediate family, as well as his cross country and track and field family.” Senior Associate AD and former ISU track star Angie Lansing

“We are certainly sad that the coaching community lost Coach McNichols, Our thoughts are with his family and to all of those his life touched. He fulfilled all the roles embodied in a coach – he was a teacher, mentor, and a person who served his institution and community well. Along with giving back to his athletes and the community, he gave back to the sports of track & field and cross country immensely. We will always be mindful of his lifelong dedication.” Sam Seemes, CEO of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association

“I, along with Indiana State, Terre Haute and the world of track & field and cross country are devastated and deeply shaken with the news of Coach McNichols’ passing, Coach McNichols was my second father and one of the largest mentors to me and hundreds of other men and women throughout his lifetime. His passion, dedication and loyalty are unmatched, and it’s been an honor to compete for him and work beside him. I’m very grateful to have known Coach so closely.” women’s cross country coach Kyle Walsh, former distance runner under McNichols

“John McNichols truly epitomized the spirit and values of Indiana State University, He strived for excellence and worked hard to help his student-athletes succeed in all aspects of their lives. He was a man who treated his responsibility to family and community as critically important parts of his being. Without him the community would not have a developed set of trails in the Wabashiki and ISU would not have the Gibson Track and Field Complex. I will miss him as a friend and colleague. I would like to send heartfelt condolences from Cheri and myself to Linda, his family and his friends.” Indiana State University President Dr. Dan Bradley

“Indiana State has been so fortunate to have had Coach McNichols for all these years, He was so proud of keeping ISU known throughout the nation. He was a great coach to me and an even greater mentor. He and Coach Gartland took a chance on me more than once and I am so grateful for that. He accepted me as an athlete, a coach and as part of his family. I know so many of his athletes look at him as a second father like I do. He will be missed more than anyone can imagine, and I hope that we can make him proud and continue his tradition of successful track and cross country teams.” women’s coach Angie Martin

“I am at a complete loss and this is extremely hard to process, Coach McNichols was one of those men who you always wanted and expected to see. He recruited me into the ISU track family when I was 18 years old and I am so grateful that he believed in me. I am a better person because he touched my life along with so many others. His belief in everyone is what really sets him apart. Moving forward I will do my best to continue to build upon the values that he set forth for all his athletes and friends. He will be missed but not forgotten.” assistant coach Jeff Martin, former McNichols disciple as a hurdler for the Sycamores

“John and I started working together at Indiana State in 1988, He had been the head men’s coach since 1983. Our goal was to combine the programs to use our coaching resources and strengths in a more efficient way. When we started working together, I realized right away what a good coach he was, but what I didn’t realize right away was what a good human being he was. He was tough but always fair to the athletes. He was totally dedicated to his family, even with the stress and time constraints of coaching. He took great pride in attending his children’s activities – and later his grandchildren’s events. He logged a lot of soccer spectating time.” longtime women’s head coach and close friend John Gartland