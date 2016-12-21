ISP investigating death at ‘apparent homeless camp’ near Heritage Trail

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State Police are investigating a death at an ‘apparent homeless camp’ in a wooded area west of Terre Haute’s Heritage Trail.

ISP Sgt. Joe Watts reported the male subject is believed to be about 59-years-old. Officials do not know how the subject died, but there is no public safety concern at this time.

Officials report an ISP Trooper and a Vigo County Sheriff Deputy were going to deliver winter supplies when they found him deceased.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week, but an exact date has not been released.

“Investigators believe the victim may have been deceased just a few days, possibly a week,” Watts stated in a press release.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.