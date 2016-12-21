ISU women use big 3rd quarter to power past Tulsa

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — As they prepare for a nine-day winter vacation, the Indiana State women’s basketball team made sure to head into Christmas weekend on a good note. The Sycamores rallied past Tulsa on Wednesday in the Hulman Center, 72-68.

Indiana State trailed by nine at the halftime break, but put together a big run in the third quarter to take control of the game. The Sycamores outscored Tulsa in the penultimate period 27-9.

Wendi Bibbins led the way for Indiana State in the game with 19 points and eight rebounds. Tierra Webb added 12 points and Ashley Taia tacked on 11.

The Sycamores now take nine days off for the holidays. Indiana State opens Missouri Valley Conference play on December 30 on the road against Evansville.