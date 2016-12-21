Jury trial for suspect involved in 2015 police action shooting pushed back

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A man police say was involved in a police action shooting appeared back in court on Wednesday.

Quintin Towles, Jr. faces several felonies including burglary and pointing a firearm.

In court on Wednesday the judge decided to push back his jury trial until April 10. That’s because the court is waiting on expert analysis on DNA samples, comparisons and tests on clothing items.

On Oct. 20 of 2015, police responded to a domestic disturbance in Terre Haute. A city police officer shot Towles, Jr. three times.

That officer says Towles, Jr. had a gun aimed at him while ignoring orders.

The Vigo County Prosecutor says the officer acted in self-defense.