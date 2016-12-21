Knightstown council discussing lawsuit with ACLU about removal of cross from tree

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) – The Knightstown Town Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Wednesday to talk about its lawsuit with the ACLU.

The town was sued over a cross on its Christmas tree in the city.

The council plans to meet Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. to talk about negotiations with the ACLU.

The lawsuit sparked controversy in the town with some holding crosses and chanting outside the council office.

The issue began when a resident claimed the cross infringed upon his civil liberties.