Post office ready for the biggest day of the year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – People are rushing around this week trying to get gifts and cards in the mail in time for Christmas.

The United States Postal Service says Thursday is the busiest delivery day of the year.

Officials expect mail carriers to drop off more than 30 million packages across all 50 states

Our local post offices have been major hubs of activity this week.

We caught up with mail carrier Gary McGaha on Wednesday.

He delivers mail to downtown Terre Haute.

McGaha told us a lot of work happens in the holiday season, but he’s expecting Thursday to go smoothly.

“To be honest…I know it’s not the perfect holiday weather for everybody to wake up, but it’s perfect delivery weather. These temperatures…look ahead, in the 40’s. We can get done a lot faster,” McGaha said.

He added there is an uptick in package deliveries, especially for carriers outside of metro areas.

He says that can be attributed in part to online shopping.