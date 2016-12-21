Sycamores hold on in thrilling 2OT win

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — Indiana State men’s basketball closed out non-conference play in thrilling fashion Wednesday. Eastern Illinois took the Sycamores to the brink in double overtime, but ISU held on. Indiana State, with the help of a couple of late-game turnovers from the Panthers, won 88-85 on the home floor.

The Sycamores trailed by as much as 13 points in the second half, but the team pulled together and rallied back. Niels Bunschoten attacked the basket and picked up some critical points for the Sycamores. He finished with 13.

Brandon Murphy hauled in 12 rebounds for Indiana State. He earned a double-double with 14 points. Murphy left the game multiple times in the final 15 minutes with cramps.

Brenton Scott led the Sycamores with 23 points.

With seven days until Indiana State opens conference play against Wichita State, the team will take a few days off for the holidays before returning to practice. Indiana State will host the Shockers in the Hulman Center on December 28.