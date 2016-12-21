Union Hospital upgrading care for expecting parents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Expecting parents in the Wabash Valley will soon be part of a new program.

Union Hospital in Terre Haute received $900,000 to decrease infant mortality in the area. Now they’re turning that money into the best care for you and your family.

“The only way to make these outcomes better is to put resources in front of these parents to provide them with the things that they need,” said Jaimee Goodman, Director of Maternal Child’s Services at Union Hospital.

According to Goodman, the Wabash Valley has one of the highest infant mortality rates in Indiana. Union hospital wants to decrease that statistic with a new grant from the state.

“If you think about it, we’ll impact many years to come, generations of people,” said Goodman.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, over 30 hospitals applied for the grant. Union hospital was one of only 10 to be awarded the money.

“The main objective of this grant is to impact infant mortality and the state really wants to see that the programs you’ve implemented actually make an impact,” said Goodman.

Union Hospital will start a program in January focusing on personal prenatal care. Doctors will be able to refer expecting mothers to a one-on-one health care professional.

These providers will meet with the soon to be parents four to five times before the child is born.

They will work full time educating future parents on the best prenatal care, like breastfeeding and safe sleep practices.

“Consistent prenatal care can really improve the outcome of infant mortality,” said Goodman.

They will also have several one-on-one visits with parents after the baby is born.

“This will extend that to make sure we’re still available if the patient has resources or questions once that baby is born and growing,” said Goodman.

The money will also go to resources that parents need for their new child. These range from making sure every mother has a ride to doctor appointments to a crib for the child.

If you or someone you know is interested in finding out more about the new program, you can contact Union Hospital’s maternity services here: http://www.myunionhospital.org/unionhospital/maternity-services.