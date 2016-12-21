Woman from Spencer arrested for multiple charges after leading ISP Trooper on vehicle pursuit

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A woman from Spencer was arrested Tuesday evening after she refused to stop when an Indiana State Police Trooper attempted to pull her over.

ISP Sgt. Joe Watts said it happened around 11:20 p.m. on U.S. 231 in Cloverdale when a Trooper who was patrolling in the area saw a vehicle ‘commit a traffic violation.’

When the Trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver suddenly sped up to about 80 miles per hour on U.S. 231 at Market Street. When the driver suspect attempted to make a right turn, she lost control and went down into a ditch and then hit an embankment.

“The vehicle continued on at speeds of 10-15mph due to a defective left front tire from the minor crash,” Sgt. Watts said in a press release.

The driver finally stopped about a half mile east of County Road 325 East in Owen County.

Desiree D. Bradley, 18 of Spencer, was taken into custody.

Assistance was provided by a Cloverdale Police Officer and K9 ‘Chewy’ who gave a positive alert on the vehicle for illegal drugs. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded .380 caliber in the door pocket and a loaded .22 caliber handgun in a purse.

Further searching resulted in two illegal drug smoking pipes and less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Bradley was taken to the Putnam County Jail for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun without a license, reckless driving and possession of paraphernalia.