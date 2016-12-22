Indiana State in jolly mood heading into holidays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — After a tough day for the Indiana State community with the passing of John McNichols, men’s basketball coach Greg Lansing said his team should be thankful this holiday season.

The Sycamores can go home for Christmas in a jolly mood after yesterday’s double overtime win over Eastern Illinois.

Indiana State has a full week off until it opens Missouri Valley Conference play against Wichita State on December 28 in the Hulman Center.

Coach Lansing told Sports 10 it’s a relief to go into the holiday break a winner because he won’t feel like a grinch,