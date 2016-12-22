Indy faith-based leaders have mixed emotions after police chief announces resignation



INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis faith-based leaders said they have mixed emotions after learning about Troy Riggs decision to resign as IMPD Chief.

Reverend Charles Harrison with the Indy Ten Point Coalition told 24-Hour News 8 he talked with Riggs on Wednesday. He said he felt sad and shocked by the news.

But whoever Mayor Joe Hogsett decides to bring in as the new police chief, the reverend said his group is ready to work together to reduce crime.

“I wished him well you know, whatever decisions he decides to make or wherever he decides to go,” said Reverend Harrison.

Reverend Harrison said he considers Troy Riggs a friend and knows the decision to resign was not an easy one.

“As a husband and father you know, I really understand his decision,” he said. “He had to make a decision that was in the best interest of his family.”

Riggs announced plans to step down to pursue other opportunities after spending 27 years in law enforcement.

“I leave with no animosity, only hope and promise for what this city is going to accomplish in the future under the mayor’s leadership,” said Chief Troy Riggs, IMPD.

Under his administration, IMPD has seen massive changes from morale to community policing.

“I thought that what Riggs was doing you know with the previous chief we were beginning to move in the right direction,” said Reverend Harrison.

Reverend Harrison said he hopes that direction continues with the new chief.

“I would like to see someone who’s very community focus who really believes in community policing,” said Harrison.

In the next coming days, Mayor Joe Hogsett said he will announce the timeline and process of naming a new chief.

“I have called a meeting of the full IMPD command staff for this afternoon and I will be working with department leaderships to put in place a transition plan,” said Mayor Hogsett.

Reverend Harrison said he doesn’t know who’s going to take over, but he’s hoping for a familiar face.

“I think there are a couple of district commanders that I think will do a pretty good job as chief,” said Reverend Harrison, “One in particular I won’t mention his name.”

Reverend Harrison said he’s also open to the idea of bringing former high-ranking officers, who left the department back for the job.

A spokesperson for the mayor said the mayor and the chief met with the command staff Wednesday afternoon, but did not provide any details about the meeting.