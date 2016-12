TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — The Indiana State women’s basketball team will head home for the holidays with a win. The Sycamores defeated Tulsa in the Hulman Center Wednesday.

The coaching staff placed a big emphasis on this game in front of the home crowd. The last time the Sycamores played at home, they were embarrassed by IUPUI.

As Indiana State prepares for the Missouri Valley Conference, head coach Joey Wells told Sports 10 that his team is trending in the right direction: up.