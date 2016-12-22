Knightstown cross returned to town Christmas tree

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A cross is back on the Knightstown Christmas tree, two weeks after a man sued to get it removed.

Using a lift truck, a utility worker returned the cross to the tree Thursday.

Many residents were outraged when the religious symbol was removed Dec. 12.

It all started after one resident in town filed a lawsuit claiming his civil liberties were being infringed upon. That suit was then picked up by the ACLU.

Residents said they understood the man’s complaint, but say their fight isn’t over.

“Keep Christ in Christmas no matter where you’re at,” said Lora Lewman, who attended a pro-cross rally at the town square.

“The cross is not a Christmas symbol,” said Ken Faulk, the legal director for ACLU-Indiana. “The cross is the preeminent symbol of Christianity and it reminds Christians not of the secular trappings of Christmas, but of the crucifixion and the resurrection of Jesus.”