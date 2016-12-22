Long time Vigo County judge says goodbye to his courtroom

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Vigo County judge had his last set of hearings in his current courtroom Thursday morning.

David Bolk is the judge for Vigo Superior Court Division Three.

He’s been on the bench for 14 years in Division Three and 12 years in Terre Haute City Court.

Judge Bolk said he has mixed emotions.

However, he’s excited for what’s next.

He will be teaching full time at Indiana State University.

“You know often times you see the worst part of life on a daily basis…but every once in a while you get some pleasure because you’ve been able to help people in a certain way, or help them better themselves. That’s a better way to put it…because my power is limited,” Judge Bolk said.

Bolk was also recently appointed by the Indiana Supreme Court to the board of Law Examiners.

That position is responsible for writing and grading the law entrance exam.