No foul play suspected after man found dead at apparent ‘homeless camp’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State Police reports foul play is not suspected after a man was found dead at an apparent ‘homeless camp’ in Terre Haute.

ISP Sgt. Joe Watts reported the male subject has been identified as Ralph Malone, 59 of Terre Haute. He was found Wednesday morning in a wooded area west of Terre Haute’s Heritage Trail.

Officials report an ISP Trooper and a Vigo County Sheriff Deputy were going to deliver winter supplies when they found Malone deceased.

The autopsy was conducted on Thursday morning and fingerprints were used to positively identify him.

The preliminary results show the male died from natural causes but toxicology results are also pending.