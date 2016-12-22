Special treat at Meadows Shopping Center with the Sensitive Santa

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – For some, meeting Santa for the first time can be a bit traumatic.

After all, the jolly ole’ man in the red suit can see you when you’re sleeping and knows when you’re awake!

But on Thursday, a special treat was made available at the Meadows Shopping Center, just in time to hear those last minute requests for Christmas.

Commonly known as the Sensitive Santa, children living with Autism, sensory issues or those just a little nervous about being around the big man, got to spend some quality one-on-one time!

Click play to see the full story!