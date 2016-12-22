Tributes pour in to John McNichols

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — Since his passing, people from around the world have paid tribute to legendary Indiana State track and field and cross country coach John McNichols.

Indiana State received numerous messages of support and condolences after McNichols died from complications of a stroke.

Statements have poured in from all over the United States and even from across the globe, illustrating the broad impact McNichols had on the track and cross country community.

McNichols put Terre Haute, Indiana, on the map as Cross Country Town, USA, and made the community a global destination.