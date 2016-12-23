De’Avion Washington leads TH South comeback

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) — With Terre Haute South basketball star Jaylen Minnett out with an injury, a bigger workload fell on De’Avion Washington. And the 6’4″ junior did not disappoint.

Playing in the Manual Extravaganza against Milwaukee Vincent at Emmerich Manual High School, the Braves fell behind quickly. Terre Haute South trailed 19-4 at the end of the first quarter. But behind a career-high 32-point effort from Washington, the Braves rallied back to win 60-57.

The win, South Vigo’s second-straight, gives the Braves momentum heading into the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, which tips off Monday. Terre Haute South will play South Vermillion in the first round at 4 p.m. on the Braves’ home court.

Coach Maynard Lewis said Minnett will not be back from injury for the opening game of the tournament.