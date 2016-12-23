Need a place to recycle your Christmas tree?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – You can get rid of your Christmas trees and help the environment.

Some groups in Vigo County want you to recycle your Christmas tree and other recyclables.

Live trees can be used for mulch, fuel, or fish habitats.

There are two free services you can take advantage of.

All you have to do is stop by one of the several locations in Terre Haute.

Trees and other recyclables will be accepted at Hawthorn Park.

Live trees can be dropped off at Vigo County Highway garages, Dobbs Park, The Rea Park tennis courts, and Maple Avenue Park.

You can take part starting Tuesday through January 9th.

For the full list of times and locations click here.