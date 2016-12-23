Parents charged with shooting heroin in Walmart parking lot with 2 kids in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested earlier this month after police allegedly found them using heroin in their vehicle with two children inside.

According to an arrest affidavit, Wesley Somers, 21, and Traci Orrand, 30, were both arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect and possession of a controlled substance.

Metro police said they found a 2-year-old and 8-month-old in the backseat at the Walmart on Dickerson Pike. The 2-year-old was reportedly unrestrained in the back seat.

Orrand was also in the backseat of a vehicle used to buy narcotics, according to police.

Officers followed the vehicle to a Walmart parking lot where officers saw Somers and one other person using heroin.

Orrand allegedly admitted to using heroin and taking her children with her to buy drugs.

Both were booked in the Davidson County Jail and their bond has been set at $10,000 each. Somers is also wanted for an outstanding warrant in Sumner County.

Police also arrested Benjamin Scharff, 38, at the Walmart on Dickerson Pike. According to an affidavit, police found nearly 20 grams of marijuana, a half gram of heroin and a cooking spoon with him.