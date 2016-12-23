Staying healthy for the holidays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Many people are getting ready to spend time with loved ones this holiday season.

That typically include passing out gifts.

But if you’re not careful, you could be giving and receiving a little more than anticipated.

Christina Keller with the Vigo County Health Department says it’s an important time to pay attention to avoiding getting sick.

“Some of the same things that we always preach from public health is really just making sure that you prevent the illness before you get it,” Keller said. “So, unfortunately that doesn’t always sometimes work for us.”

A cough, sneeze or even touching something after somebody who’s already sick could make your holidays sour.

However one simple measure can help safeguard against it.

“We always want to make sure that they should be continuously washing their hands throughout the winter season, and especially when you’re going to be around a bunch of family,” Keller said.

In the worst case scenario you might’ve caught something before you make it to family or friends.

That might mean having to make a big change to your holiday plans.

“Staying home if you’re sick,” Keller said. “Unfortunately that sometimes happens during this time of the year.

This is really true if you have something like the stomach flu for example, or the flu. We really don’t want to be spreading those things around.”

Keeping in mind that again a simple hand wash or covering of the mouth and nose can help keep your holidays more jolly.

“Unfortunately it happens a lot and we don’t want it to happen to any of our residents especially when we have a bunch of family over and it can easily affect everyone in those families,” Keller said.

Keller also reminds you of safe food practices.

Making sure food is cooked properly and put away in a timely manner to help avoid anyone getting food poisoning.

The FDA has other tips for staying health throughout winter.