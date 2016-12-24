“It’s like our Super Bowl.” Retailers prepare for last minute shoppers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Christmas is almost here, but holiday shopping is far from over.

“There’s always that last minute stuff, that’s just how it always is,” said shopper, Christina Horton.

It’s a busy scene at Academy Sports, with people sifting through racks and waiting in long lines.

“It’s huge, it’s like our Super Bowl,” said Academy Sports Store Director, Aaron Singer.

One in four people will be shopping up until the deadline of Christmas according to the National Retail Federation.

“To me, it seems busier than last year for last minute shoppers,” said Singer.

The number one reason people wait to shop, according to the NRF, is because they’re still deciding what to buy.

“We’re going to go look at their shoes,” said Horton. “They have a pretty nice selection so we’re going to go pick something out for Christmas.”

Many stores are extending their hours in the days leading up to Christmas.

For example, Toys R Us will be open until 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Target will be open until 10 p.m.

Retailers like Macy’s, Kohl’s and Academy Sports all adjusted their hours as well.

“It’s all hands on deck,” said Singer. “This is pretty much the time of the year where we rely on every team member to help us out any way they can.”

Retailers are also offering steep discounts in the last few days to make sure they aren’t stuck with merchandise that will have to be marked down further after the holidays.

“So we’ll let them finish their shopping and stay here as late as they need us to,” said Singer.

The NRF is predicting holiday purchases will exceed their original expectations by 3.6%.

“It’s really the time of the year that we look forward to the most and really what we plan for all year,” said Singer.

