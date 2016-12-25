Half of Americans not using all of their vacation days



(WISH) – Half of American workers aren’t using all of their vacation days, according to a new report from bankrate.com.

The report says more than half of U.S. workers who are offered paid vacation days won’t use them all this year.

Workers are leaving a median of seven vacation days on the table.

The excuses for not taking company-provided time off varied. Some workers blamed having too much work, others said they enjoyed their work, while others report they can’t afford a vacation or fear they might lose their job.