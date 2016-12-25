One dog gets the gift of a home this Christmas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – At the Terre Haute Humane Society, you’ll find furry friends waiting to be adopted.

Most of the dogs and cats are only here for a few weeks before a family makes them one of their own. But for Keira, the hound and boxer mix, her story had a different path.

“She is an older dog, I think about nine-years-old,” said Operations Manager Fred Strohm. “She didn’t have any hair below her rib cage, she just looked a little off.”

Keira lived at the animal shelter for 694 days. That’s almost two years.

But this Christmas, she received a gift of her own.

“Her being here so long, it was nothing to do with her personality,” said Strohm. “She just looked a little odd so it took the right person to say, ‘Looks aren’t everything, I want what is on the inside,’ and now Keira has got a good home.”

Now Keria’s kennel, along with many others, sit empty. That’s thanks to a rise in pet adoptions around the holidays.

“The goal for those animals is for them to stay in those homes the rest of their lives,” said Strohm.

But with an uptick in adoptions, animal shelters often see pets returned after the Christmas season is over.

“There are a lot of things that someone can do before they just choose to take an animal back,” said Strohm.

The Humane Society recommends focusing on three areas: behavior training, obedience training and medical attention.

An issue with any of these three categories can lead to a harder transition for the pet.

“The medical resources are just as valuable as the training resources and the behavioral resources to help the animals understand what we want them to do,” said Strohm.

The humane society is there to provide these resources. All to make sure pets like Keira find a home this Christmas.

“She gets to get out of here and sleep on somebody’s bed or somebody’s couch tonight and that’s the reward, getting those animals into homes so they can spend the rest of their days as part of a loving family,” said Strohm.

The Terre Haute Humane Society is located at 1811 S. Fruitridge Terre Haute, IN 47803. Their number is (812) 232-0293.

Adoption Fees:

Dogs and puppies: $125

Senior Dogs (six years and older): $100

Cats/Kittens – $85

Senior Cats (six years and older): $60

Fees may vary on select animals