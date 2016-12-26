County Highway Dept. closes road over ‘structural concerns’

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – There are a couple of road closures you need to know about before heading out.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office reports McDaniel Road south of Springhill Drive to Gross Drive is closed.

That’s as of Monday night.

The order is from the County Highway Department over “structural concerns” discovered Monday evening with the McDaniel Road overpass.

Due to the McDaniel Road closure, State Road 641 east of U.S. Highway 41 will also be closed.

No further details were available Monday night. News 10 will continue to follow this story, and update you on the situation.

At this time, questions or concerns should be directed to the Vigo County Highway Department.