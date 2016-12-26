Season of giving gives way to season of returns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – For retailers, the “season of giving” gave way to the “season of returns” on Monday. That was the case at Academy Sports in Terre Haute, IN.

“It’s our heavy return day for typical retail,” said Andy Richmond of Academy Sports.

A good rule of thumb when it comes to making a return is to have the original sale receipt with you. A gift receipt will also do.

“It’s always good to have a receipt of some form,” Richmond said. “We have a no hassle return policy, so even without a receipt, we can get our customers taken care of.”

That usually comes in the form of in-store credit or an even exchange.

When customers return to make a return, it’s likely they’ll return to the registers to make a purchase. About one-third to one-half of all returns lead to a sale of some kind for the store making the return. Academy Sports said they sold a lot of outerwear, outdoor equipment, and especially grills.

“One of the nice things we have compared to some other retailers in the area is we have a full selection of grills through the winter, where a lot of companies will get out of them entering the wintertime,” said Richmond.

There are only 364 shopping days until next Christmas!