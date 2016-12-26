Starbucks offering free drink in honor of 10 Days of Cheer promotion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Starbucks is offering “10 Days of Cheer.”

The company is giving away a free tall espresso drink to customers from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 100 of its locations each day.

It’s calling them “Pop-Up Cheer Parties.”

The store locations change each day and are posted on the Starbucks Cheer website.

Starbucks is also offering “Cheer Cards” at some stores for discounts on drinks and food.

The 10 Days of Cheer continues through Jan. 2.

Click here to see when your location is part of the promotion.