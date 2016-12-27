County Engineer to discuss ‘structural concerns’ that closed McDaniel Road

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – On Monday evening the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office reported McDaniel Road would be closed at the overpass due to structural concerns.

The order came from the County Highway Department who reported McDaniel Road south of Springhill Drive to Gross Drive would be closed as well as State Road 641 east of U.S. Highway 41.

When our crew went out to the area Tuesday morning they could see where part of the retaining wall of the overpass had collapsed. The County Engineer explained that this allowed the ‘back fill’ or what appears to be sand, to flow out.

Here’s why McDaniel Road South of Springhill Drive to Gross Drive is closed, including SR 641East of US 41. @WTHITV pic.twitter.com/JpMvzCFZvW — Lacey Clifton (@Lacey_WTHI) December 27, 2016

At this time, questions or concerns should be directed to the Vigo County Engineering Department at (812) 232-5823.

News 10’s Lacey Clifton will be speaking more in depth with the County Engineer Tuesday afternoon. She will have the full story, tonight on News 10.