Crews battle fire at Rock Run Cafe & Bakery

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27th, multiple fire departments were called to the Rock Run Cafe & Bakery in Parke County for an active fire.

When crews arrived, they flames and heavy smoke shooting from the building.

At this time, Parke County Dispatch cannot release any additional information to News 10, however we do have a crew on the scene. We spoke to neighbors who say this is a huge loss for the community as it has been a family business since the 1970’s.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area at this time.