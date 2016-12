PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Office reports there is an on-going death investigation but that foul play is not suspected.

Deputies were called to Walker Ramp Road on Dec. 25 for reports of an unresponsive male.

Robert Whalen, Jr., 40, was pronounced dead by the coroner at the scene.

Officials report the autopsy is scheduled for today at Regional Hospital. But again, no foul play is suspected.