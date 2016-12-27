Related Coverage The Storm Team 10 Weather App

Wednesday: More clouds arrive during the afternoon. Light rain showers possible around dinnertime. High: 46°

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. A slight chance of flurries. Low: 30°

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cooler. A slight chance of evening flurries. High: 38°

Detailed Forecast: A cold front arriving this evening means a slight chance of rain showers around dinnertime for us and a possibly few flurries through the overnight. Tomorrow will be much cooler with the passage of the front, with highs in the upper 30s. A few flurries are possible once more tomorrow evening, but most of us will stay dry. The greatest chance of precipitation heads our way Saturday in the form of rain at first, and then a rain-snow mix Saturday night and into the start of the New Year’s Day. Not much is expected in the way of wintry accumulations. More rain showers are expected Monday with highs in the low 40s. We’ll dry out headed into the middle of next week and we’ll get our second cold snap of the season.

Sunrise Wednesday: 8:09 AM EST

Sunset Wednesday: 5:34 PM EST

