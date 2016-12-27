IU student expelled for sexual misconduct suing university

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A former Indiana University student is suing the school, saying it gave preferential treatment to a woman who accused him of rape.

Aaron Farrer was expelled in September 2015 after Marion Zerfoss said he took advantage of her while she was drunk.

The lawsuit states Zerfoss admitted to police she had urged Farrer to have sex with her.

“I’m not disagreeing that I might have said that,” the suit says she told police. “What I’m saying is I was way too drunk and everyone knows that he was sober. You can’t have sex with a drunk girl like that.”

Farrer’s lawsuit says the school was “gender-biased” and does not provide adequate resources for students to defend themselves from sexual misconduct accusations.

The suit is demanding $75,000 due to Farrer being “irreparably harmed by false allegations of sexual misconduct.”