VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Now that Christmas is over you may be looking for a place to recycle your Christmas tree.

The Vigo County Solid Waste Management District is offering residents the opportunity to drop off your tree to be recycled.

Your tree can be recycled into mulch, fuel or fish habitats. You can take your tree from Dec. 27 through Jan. 9.

Locations:

Vigo County Highway North (3250 E Haythorne) from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Vigo County Highway South (10970 S Sullivan) from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Rea Park Tennis Courts (3500 S 7th Street) from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Dobbs Park (5170 E Poplar) from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Maple Avenue Park (500 Maple Avenue) from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.