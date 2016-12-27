More than 1,700 Duke Energy customers were without power in Terre Haute Tuesday afternoon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – At one point on Tuesday afternoon there were more than 1,700 Duke Energy customers without power in Terre Haute.

The outage was first reported before 1 p.m.

The area affected stretched as far west as 22nd Street and then east almost to State Road 46; then as far north as Washington Avenue and south to just past E. Davis Drive.

At this time there is no word on what caused outage. Originally the the estimated restoration time was 3 p.m. but by 2 p.m. there were only two customers still without power.

To report an outage or to check out the outage map, check out Duke Energy’s website.