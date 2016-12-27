Need to find a place to recycle your old TV?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) – So, you got a new TV for Christmas but now, you need to get rid of that old one! So, where do you go?

Well, we found the answer isn’t as easy as you’d think.

It is illegal to dump your old TVs in Indiana but we did some digging and found some places you can drop off your TVs.

In Vigo County, you can take them to the Wabash Valley Goodwill, but there is fee that ranges from $25 to $50 depending on your set.

The Indiana State University Recycling Center does not normally take TVs, but they do have a special e-scrap day where you can bring in your old sets.

Again, there is a fee for certain TVs and that event date has not been set.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management breaks down locations for all counties, where you can recycle electronic scraps. Check out that information here!

In Illinois the EPA does the same. Check out their website here!