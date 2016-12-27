Trump responds to Obama’s claims he could beat him in an election

(WISH) – President-elect Donald Trump is responding to President Obama’s claims that Obama could beat Trump in an election.

The president made the statement during an exit interview with CNN.

Trump took to Twitter Monday afternoon responding to Obama’s statement.

During the exit interview, the president said his party needs to do a better job of connecting with voters everywhere. He specifically mentioned voters who may feel left behind as the economy recovered from the recession.

“The problem is, is that we are not there on the ground communicating not only the dry policy aspects of this, but that we care about these communities, that we are bleeding for these communities,” Obama said.

President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

He said he plans to maintain a low profile after leaving the White House.

He says his republican predecessors were courteous and discreet when talking about political issues about Obama’s presidency.

Take our poll below