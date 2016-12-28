2 Hoosiers being honored at Tournament of Roses Parade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Representatives for the “Indiana Donor Network” and “Donate Life Indiana” will be heading to California to the “Tournament of Roses Parade.” Two Hoosiers will be among those honored on the float.

The two organizations designed a float to emphasize the importance of being an organ donor. The float raises awareness of organ, issue and eye donation and transplantation.

The theme for the float is “Teammates in Life.”

It honors Tracy Driscoll from Wabash and Kirby Cochran from Greenwood.

Driscoll died in January of 2013 of a brain aneurysm and a heart attack. Her organs saved three lives, including Cochran’s.He had liver disease and received Dirscoll’s liver through a transplant.

The parade will be in Pasadena, California on Jan. 2, 2017.